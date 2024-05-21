Jaden Rashada sues Florida Gators’ Billy Napier over $13 million NIL deal

Former Florida Gators signee Jaden Rashada has sued coach Billy Napier and prominent booster Hugh Hathcock after a multimillion-dollar name, image and likeness (NIL) dispute fell through.

Rashada initially signed with the Gators as a top-100 recruit in the 2023 class. But he left before ever participating in a practice as rumblings about his NIL deal became public. He ended up at Arizona State and has since transferred to Georgia.

“Ultimately, Jaden was left with no faith in the UF football team’s leadership and the individuals who had constantly lied to him,” the 37-page suit reads.

The federal lawsuit alleges seven counts relating to fraud, negligence and interference with a business contract. Rashada’s compensation package with the Gators was set to be $13.85 million, according to the suit, filed Tuesday morning in the U.S. District Court’s Northern District of Florida. It said he turned down $9.5 million in NIL money from Miami to sign with the Gators.

“Jaden’s miserable experience reveals in stark and dramatic detail what can happen to young student-athletes when wealthy, win-at-all-cost alumni insert themselves into college football’s recruiting process,” the suit reads.

Rashada’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, said in a statement: “Sadly, this type of fraud is becoming more commonplace in the Wild West that is today’s college NIL landscape. Wealthy alumni, consumed by their schools’ athletic programs, are taking advantage of young people by offering them life-changing sums of money, only to renege on their commitments.

“As the first scholar-athlete to take a stand against this egregious behavior, Jaden seeks to hold these defendants accountable for their actions and to expose their as-yet unchecked abuse of power.”

Rashada’s recruitment drew scrutiny from the NCAA over potential violations of NIL rules. The enforcement and investigation of those rules have since changed.

Neither the Gators nor Napier have commented yet on the suit.

This story will be updated.

