Former Florida football OL to start for Arkansas vs. Gators on Saturday

A change of scenery has worked out well for former Florida football offensive lineman Joshua Braun.

Braun will return to The Swamp as the starting right guard for the Arkansas Razorbacks when they face the Florida Gators on Saturday (noon, ESPN2).

The 6-foot-6, 348-pound Bruan has started all eight games at right guard for Arkansas this season and has graded out consistently as one of the top offensive linemen on the team.

"Josh has had a good season for us," Arkansas coach San Pittman said. "Lord knows where we’d be if he didn’t come in here. I look for him to continue to improve each week and he still has two years after this to help us on further than that."

A former Suwanee High standout from Live Oak, about 50 miles from UF's campus, Braun opted to leave Florida and enter the transfer portal last year due to playing time issues. He appeared in just two games for UF in 2022 after starting in seven of 13 games for the Gators in 2021.

Pittman convinced Braun to come Arkansas based on a prior relationship with him and his family after recruiting him in high school when he was Georgia's offensive line coach.

"I’m sure it’ll be an exciting point for him to go back to Florida and to be able to play in that game," Pittman said. "He’s a quiet kid so he would never say anything, but obviously, anyone that transfers from somewhere and they go back and have the opportunity to play, they want to play well. Maybe a little extra motivation there."

Florida football coach Billy Napier said Braun displayed a strong work ethic in his one year coaching him. Braun was stuck behind All-American O'Cyrus Torrence, Ethan White and Richie Leonard on the depth chart at the guard spots last season.

"Josh was really a class act," Napier said. "A guy that was smart, had character. While I was here, I thought he did a good job representing the university, got his degree. Wish him nothing but the best."

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Former Florida Gators offensive lineman starting for Arkansas Razorbacks