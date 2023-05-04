Former Florida EDGE transferring to this ACC program

Former Florida edge rusher Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr. is transferring to Virginia Tech, according to a social media post he put out on Thursday.

Powell-Ryland is an Old Dominion State native that considered joining the Hokies out of high school. The 6-foot-2-inch, 233-pound pass rusher spent three years with the Gators, appearing in 27 games and making five starts.

His playing time increased after Brenton Cox Jr.’s dismissal from the team following the Georgia game. Powell-Ryland’s best performance came the following week against Texas A&M when he recorded a career-high six tackles (four solo), a sack and forced a fumble.

He was expected to be a starter in 2023, but Princely Umanmielen’s shift to the edge moved him back on the depth chart.

Powell-Ryland should compete for a starting job at Virginia Tech in the fall. He could see time at defensive end or outside linebacker and will be a major pass-rushing threat for the Hokies regardless of where he lines up. Pro Football Focus gave him a pass-rushing grade of 82.1 last season.

He leaves Florida with 34 career tackles (14 solo), 7.5 tackles for a loss (34 yards), 4.5 sacks for 28 yards, three forced fumbles and a pass deflection.

Powell-Ryland has two years of college eligibility remaining, but he could leave for the draft after a year if things go well.

More Football!

Coveted New England OL ponders Florida visit date after offer This 4-star in-state safety pondering Florida official visit this summer Dooley's Dozen: 12 guys who must step up for Florida football in 2023 Gators coach checking in with Georgia DB commit on Wednesday This blue-chip ATH getting coaches visit from Florida Wednesday

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire