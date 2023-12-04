Former Florida defensive line coach joins SEC West program

After parting ways with the University of Florida a week ago, former Gators defensive line coach Sean Spencer has found a new home in the SEC, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Spencer is joining the Texas A&M Aggies under new head coach Mike Elko. Elijah Robinson, the Aggies’ old defensive coordinator, is now with the Syracuse Orange.

With the Gators, Spencer was a strong recruiter but multiple failures by his unit on the field led to his dismissal. A considerable amount of defensive linemen coached by Spencer were publicly surprised when he left Gainesville, but his contract was up for renewal in January, according to On3.

Source: Texas A&M is hiring Sean Spencer as the new defensive line coach. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 4, 2023

Before coaching at Florida, Spencer was a defensive line coach for the New York Giants. He also held the position at Penn State and Vanderbilt. Spencer made stops at Bowling Green, Hofstra, Holy Cross, Massachusetts, Shippensburg, Trinity College, Villanova and Wesleyan.

Spencer took to Twitter to on Saturday to address his future.

“I believe in the relationships with the players,” he wrote. “I believe in the pure keep it 100 mentality in communication. A Fierce competitor and always chasing perfection. Built for the battle and never afraid of the fight. You move from one job to the next in this profession and make lasting relationships that continue beyond the field.

“The Journey will continue and I will continue to affect lives and mentor players to be great in all aspects of the game of life. You learn something whereever you are good or bad. Just know that I will continue to be me and I will continue to help players reach their goals and dreams.

CHAOS. Command Heart Achieve Outstanding Success.”

Love the Game it will love you back. See y’all soon.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire