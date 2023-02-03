Former Florida DC heads back to NFL for assistant coach job, per report

Former Florida football defensive coordinator Todd Grantham was run out of Gainesville back in 2021 after a season that saw the Gators absolutely collapse on the defensive side of the ball. While that year’s coaching staff was ultimately cut by season’s end, the once-respected DC was the first of the dominoes to fall.

However, that was not the end of the road for Grantham as he quickly found a spot in February with the Alabama Crimson Tide as an analyst during the 2022 season. Now, it appears that he’s returning to the National Football League — he spent 11 years in the NFL as a defensive line coach before returning to the college level — as an assistant with the New Orleans Saints, according to ESPN’s Chris Low.

Todd Grantham, who interviewed for the @AlabamaFTBL DC job, has decided to return to the NFL as an assistant with the New Orleans Saints, sources tell ESPN. Grantham was an analyst at Bama last season. He worked in the NFL for 11 seasons and was DC at three different SEC schools. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) February 3, 2023

No specifics have been offered yet on the role Grantham will fill on Dennis Allen’s staff, but it’s a reasonable assumption that it will be in a similar capacity to his previous sideline duties.

The Saints are in need of a defensive line coach after losing co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen to the Atlanta Falcons this offseason, so the move makes sense at its foundation. Grantham is the fourth member of Alabama’s coaching staff to join the Saints in the last year after offensive line coach Doug Marrone, along with strength and conditioning coaches Matt Rhea and Matt Clapp, were added to the staff.

Related

5-star 2025 EDGE rusher gives Gators perfect score after visit Former Gators safety earns East-West Shrine Bowl defensive MVP award Former Florida QB commit signs with West Florida Florida kicker put on spring scholarship 'Every college football coach would tell you they're frustrated' with NIL, says Billy Napier

Story continues

List

Final 247Sports composite team recruiting rankings following NSD

List

Dooley's Dozen: How Florida football can win each game in 2023

List

Here are all of Florida football's 2023 recruits in final ESPN Top 300 rankings

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire