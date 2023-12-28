Former Florida DB waived by Arizona, claimed by New England

The Arizona Cardinals released former Florida defensive back Marco Wilson on Tuesday, and the New England Patriots quickly claimed him off waivers on Wednesday, according to Adam Schefter.

Wilson’s snap count decreased significantly until he was removed from the cornerback rotation and put into a special teams role in Week 12. Although he was never elite, Wilson showed improvement from Year 1 to Year 2 in the NFL.

Pro Football Focus gave him a 48.6 overall defensive grade over nearly 800 snaps as a rookie, and he jumped up to a 55.2 in 2022. Wilson’s 2023 defensive grade on PFF currently sits at 41.2 — a career low. A significant dropoff in coverage and as a pass rusher has hurt him more than improving as a tackler and run defender has helped.

Cardinals are waiving cornerback Marco Wilson, their 2021 fourth-round pick who has started in Arizona and played 43 games the past three seasons. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 26, 2023

Still, there seems to be a future for Wilson in the NFL. Although no team was willing to trade for him, Bill Belichick and the Patriots claimed him, which means they are on the hook for his contract through next season. J.C. Jackson recently went on the non-football illness list last week, but this could end up being more than just a depth addition for New England.

Patriots claimed CB Marco Wilson on waivers from the Cardinals, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 27, 2023

The former Gator leaves the Cardinals with 158 career tackles, three forced fumbles and three interceptions.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire