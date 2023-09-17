Former Florida commit projected to flip to UGA football

Three-star defensive tackle recruit Michai Boireau recently decommitted from the Florida Gators. The Gators are on thin ice in the recruiting world thanks to their awful recent record against Power Five opponents.

Florida has the No. 3 recruiting class in the nation, but things change fast in recruiting.

Michai Boireau is ranked as the No. 703 recruit in the country and the No. 72 defensive lineman, per 247Sports. The three-star is the No. 79 recruit in Georgia. The massive 6-foot-5, 390-pound defensive lineman projects as a nose tackle at the next level.

247Sports projects the talented nose tackle to commit to Georgia. Boireau plays high school football for Creekside High School in Fairburn, Georgia. Fairburn is located southwest of Atlanta.

Michai Boireau previously committed to Florida over Georgia, Michigan, Auburn, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, and Ole Miss.

Over 20 schools have offered the Creekside star. However, Georgia football and defensive line coach Tray Scott offered Michai Boireau before anybody else did all the way back in 2020.

Georgia football and Kirby Smart currently have the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class in the 2024 cycle. The Dawgs have 27 commitments including one from five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire