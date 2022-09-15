Former Florida commit, 5-star running back plans to visit for USF game

Florida football’s 2022 campaign is in full swing as the first year of the Billy Napier era continues its maiden voyage. While the team has been battling out on the field the coaching staff has also been busy on the recruiting front where the action never stops.

One of the program’s strategies this season is to get prospective prospects on campus for the team’s home games in the Swamp to help give them a taste of what the University of Florida has to offer. The first two games of the season proved to be a success with many of the recruits who attended.

Among those slated to arrive in Gainesville this Saturday for the matchup with the South Florida Bulls is five-star running back Jerrick Gibson out of the prestigious IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. The 5-foot-10-inch, 195-pound ball carrier in the 2024 class confirmed his plans to drop in for an unofficial visit according to Swamp247.

The in-state target was previously committed to the Orange and Blue after the Friday Night Lights event held back in late July 2021, when Dan Mullen and his staff were still in charge. However, the changing of the guard in Gainesville apparently made Gibson feel a bit squeamish, ultimately decommitting back in February.

With well-respected running backs coach Jabbar Juluke now running the show, he has made two unofficial trips to campus dating back to last spring including a camp held in June.

As far as the competition is concerned, Gibson has been vocally high on the Tennessee Volunteers, Texas Longhorns and Georgia Bulldogs, while also treking to South Florida for a visit with the Miami Hurricanes in July. The Florida State Seminoles and Auburn Tigers appear to have a hat in the ring as well.

Gibson is ranked No. 8 overall and No. 1 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite — which has him rated as a five-star prospect — while the On3 consensus has him at Nos. 11 and 1, respectively, and rated at four stars. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machines currently has the Gators out front with a 33.9% chance of convincing him to re-commit.

