Former Florida coach Dan Mullen ranks top 10 after Week 11

ESPN college football analyst and former Florida Gators and Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Dan Mullen ranked his top college football teams following Week 11.

Week 11 featured Georgia dominating Ole Miss in a 52-17 win over the Rebels, who were the No. 9 team in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Michigan won a defensive battle against Penn State. Washington won at home against Utah, Oregon prevailed over USC, and Ohio State dominated Michigan State. Texas and Florida State survived in one-score wins over conference rivals.

All five undefeated Power Five teams won in Week 11. The conference championship picture is shaping up. The winner of Michigan-Ohio State will play in the Big Ten championship. The Georgia Bulldogs will play the Alabama Crimson Tide on Dec. 2 in the SEC championship.

Who are Dan Mullen’s top 10 college football teams after Week 11?

Oregon State

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 8-2

Week 11: Oregon State 62, Stanford 17

Oregon State crushed Stanford in Week 11. The Beavers still have a shot at winning the Pac-12, but have a tricky remaining schedule. They host Washington and then play at Oregon the next two weeks.

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 9-1

Week 11: Louisville 31, Virginia 24

Louisville will Florida State’s opponent in the ACC championship if they can beat Miami in Week 12. The Cardinals are the nation’s lowest-ranked Power Five team with one loss.

The Register Guard

Record: 9-1

Week 11: Oregon 36, USC 27



Dan Mullen has Oregon ranked lower than most. The Ducks are typically ranked No. 6 according to most polls and analysts. The Ducks and quarterback Bo Nix have to win out (remaining games at Arizona State and versus Oregon State) to play in the Pac-12 championship.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 9-1

Week 11: Alabama 49, Kentucky 21

Does Alabama control its own destiny? Possibly. The Alabama Crimson Tide are looking for a couple upsets to boost their College Football Playoff odds. Additionally, the Crimson Tide will have a chance to pick up a monster win in the SEC championship game against Georgia in a few weeks.

Austin American-Statesman

Record: 9-1

Week 11: Texas 29, TCU 26

Texas is Dan Mullen’s top one-loss team despite having three narrow one-score wins in their last four games. Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers returned to action against TCU. Texas will likely play in the Big 12 championship, but who it will play against is unclear.

Tallahassee Democrat

Record: 10-0

Week 11: Florida State 27, Miami 20

It is interesting to see Mullen rank Texas so high and then put the Seminoles at No. 5. The ACC is having another down year, but they are ranked over Washington in most polls.

Florida State remains the ACC’s only realistic hope at making the College Football Playoff. The Seminoles have already clinched a spot in the ACC championship.

The Columbus Dispatch

Record: 10-0

Week 11: Ohio State 38, Michigan State 3



Ohio State’s season will come down to rivalry week against the Michigan Wolverines. Star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. deserves some Heisman love. He finished with seven receptions for 149 receiving yards and two touchdowns in Ohio State’s win over Michigan State.

Michigan Wolverines

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 10-0

Week 11: Michigan 24, Penn State 15

Michigan finally picked up a strong win in Week 11 against Penn State. The Wolverines did not have to pass much to do it, but they played great defense against Penn State and are looking like the best team in the Big Ten.

Wolverines Wire

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 10-0

Dan Mullen really respects Washington. The Huskies have great wins over Utah, Oregon, Arizona, and USC. They will have a shot to earn another quality win in Week 11 against Oregon State.

Georgia Bulldogs

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 10-0

Week 11: Georgia 52, Ole Miss 17

Dan Mullen finally ranks Georgia No. 1 after the Dawgs’ huge home win over Mississippi. The Bulldogs thoroughly dominated Ole Miss and racked up over 600 total yards of offense against the Rebels.

Week 11 Top 10 1. Georgia

2. Washington

3. Michigan

4. Ohio State

5. Florida State

6. Texas

7. Alabama

8. Oregon

9. Louisville

10. Oregon State — Dan Mullen (@CoachDanMullen) November 12, 2023

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire