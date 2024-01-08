Former Florida coach Dan Mullen ranks top 10 after bowl season

ESPN college football analyst and former Florida Gators and Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Dan Mullen ranked his top college football teams after bowl season. Mullen announced his top 10 before the national championship game.

Dan Mullen will rank the winner of the national championship between Michigan and Washington as his No. 1 team. Shockingly, Mullen ranks Florida State over Georgia despite the Bulldogs’ historically dominant 63-3 win over the Seminoles in the Orange Bowl.

Who are Dan Mullen’s top 10 college football teams after the College Football Playoff semifinals?

Ohio State Buckeyes

Record: 11-2

Cotton Bowl: Missouri 14, Ohio State 3

Ohio State was without quarterback Kyle McCord and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. in the Cotton Bowl and their offense suffered as a result. The Buckeyes defense played well, but it was not enough against a motivated Missouri team.

Missouri Tigers

Record: 11-2

Cotton Bowl: Missouri 14, Ohio State 3

Missouri put the clamps on Ohio State’s depleted offense in the Cotton Bowl to secure one of the best seasons in program history. Missouri extended head coach Eli Drinkwitz for several years after the Cotton Bowl and should return one of the better teams in the SEC next year.

Ole Miss Rebels

Record: 11-2

Peach Bowl: Ole Miss 38, Penn State 25



Ole Miss earned a huge Peach Bowl win over Penn State to complete one of its best seasons in school history. The Rebels and head coach Lane Kiffin have a strong incoming transfer class and are primed to be contender in the SEC entering 2024.

Oregon Ducks

Record: 12-2

Fiesta Bowl: Oregon 45, Liberty 6

Liberty was no match for Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl. Ducks quarterback Bo Nix wrapped up his lengthy college football career with a New Year’s Six bowl win. Nix threw for five touchdown passes in Oregon’s dominant victory.

Georgia Bulldogs

Record: 13-1

Orange Bowl: Georgia 63, Florida State 3



Georgia’s historically dominant win over Florida State in the Orange Bowl was not enough for the Bulldogs to be ranked over Florida State in Dan Mullen’s final rankings. What more does Georgia have to prove to Dan Mullen?

Alabama Crimson Tide

Record: 12-2

Rose Bowl (College Football Playoff): Michigan 27, Alabama 20



Jalen Milroe and Alabama’s dream season was derailed in the Rose Bowl against Michigan. The Crimson Tide did not make their usual clutch plays down the stretch against the Wolverines.

Dan Mullen has Florida State ranked above the Crimson Tide. Mullen thought (rightfully) that the Seminoles deserved to make the College Football Playoff over Alabama and Texas.

Texas Longhorns

Record: 12-2

Sugar Bowl (College Football Playoff): Washington 37, Texas 31



Quarterback Quinn Ewers and Texas nearly pulled off a last-minute miracle comeback against Washington. The Longhorns had four shots at the end zone from inside the red zone, but could not score. Texas just seemed a little bit off in the passing game.

Florida State Seminoles

Record: 13-1

Orange Bowl: Georgia 63, Florida State 3

Yes, Florida State’s bowl game was a total disaster, but it is clear that Dan Mullen is trying to send a message that the Seminoles deserved to make the College Football Playoff. Both one-loss teams ranked above Florida State in the final College Football Playoff rankings lost. However, Georgia fans won’t be happy with Mullen’s rankings as the Bulldogs just drubbed the Seminoles in a 60-point win.

Michigan/Washington

Washington’s record: 14-0

National championship game: Monday, Jan. 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN



Washington and star quarterback Michael Penix will look to cap off a dream season with a national championship victory in Houston, Texas. Washington has won numerous one-score games this season and will look to do it again in order to secure Dan Mullen’s No. 1 ranking and (more importantly) a national title.

Michigan/Washington

Michigan’s record: 14-0

National championship game: Monday, Jan. 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

The Michigan Wolverines have withstood the outside noise surrounding their program due to a NCAA investigation and a sign-stealing scandal. The Wolverines will look to win their first national championship since 1997.

