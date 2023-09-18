Former Florida coach Dan Mullen ranks top 10 after Week 3

ESPN college football analyst and former Florida Gators and Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Dan Mullen has named his top 10 college football teams after Week 3.

College football looks chaotic at the top right now. Week 3 featured close contests for many top college football teams. Florida State narrowly won on the road at Boston College. Georgia pulled away from South Carolina after trailing 14-3 at halftime. Texas and Alabama both struggled to gain separation for non-Power Five opponents after playing each other in Week 2.

Almost any team in Mullen’s top 10 is capable of making a run to the College Football Playoff.

Who are Dan Mullen’s top 10 college football teams?

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Week 3: Penn State 30, Illinois 13

Penn State intercepted Illinois four times as the Nittany Lions moved to 3-0. Penn State has a solid running game and fantastic defense.

Get more Penn State news, analysis, and opinions on Nittany Lions Wire

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Week 3: Notre Dame 41, Central Michigan 17



Notre Dame is 4-0 entering a massive game at home against Ohio State in Week 4. The Fighting Irish have a star in quarterback Sam Hartman.

Get more Notre Dame news, analysis, and opinions on Fighting Irish Wire

Utah

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Week 3: Utah 31, Weber State 7



Utah’s season-opening in over Florida looks much more impressive after the Gators beat Tennessee in Week 3. Don’t sleep on the Utes in the Pac-12. Dan Mullen is high on Utah, who has two wins over Power Five opponents.

Ohio State

The Columbus Dispatch

Week 3: Ohio State 63, Western Kentucky 10



Ohio State’s explosive offense finally got on track against Western Kentucky. The Buckeyes had another big game from Marvin Harrison Jr. (five catches, 126 yards, and a touchdown).

Get more Ohio State news, analysis, and opinions on Buckeyes Wire

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Week 3: off week



USC had Week 3 off, but the Trojans are already 3-0 because they played in Week 0. USC plays at Arizona State in Week 4.

Get more USC news, analysis, and opinions on Trojans Wire

Washington

Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

Week 3: Washington 41, Michigan State 7



Washington is one of the few top teams with two impressive wins over major opponents. The Huskies have dominated both Michigan State and Boise State so far this year.

Texas

Austin-American Statesman

Week 3: Texas 31, Wyoming 10



Texas had a hangover after beating Alabama in Week 2. The Longhorns needed a big fourth quarter to have a comfortable margin over victory against Wyoming.

Get more Texas news, analysis, and opinions on Longhorns Wire

Florida State

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Week 3: Florida State 31, Boston College 29



Florida State was heavily favored at Boston College, but the Seminoles had a lot of trouble in their ACC opener. Perhaps Florida State was looking ahead to next week’s game against Clemson.

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Week 3: Michigan 31, Blowing Green 6



Michigan will finally play a Power Five opponent in Week 4. The Wolverines have had an easy schedule to begin the 2023 college football season, but are returning a lot of talent and experience from last year’s Big Ten championship-winning team.

Get more Michigan news, analysis, and opinions on Wolverines Wire

Georgia

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Week 3: Georgia 24, South Carolina 14



The Georgia Bulldogs faced some real adversity in their first SEC game of the season. Georgia trailed 14-3 at halftime against South Carolina before outscoring the Gamecocks 21-0 in the second half.

Georgia’s offensive line and defense helped get the Bulldogs on track after a rough first half. The Bulldogs failed to capitalize on a few red zone opportunities against South Carolina. Georgia true freshman kicker Peyton Woodring missed a pair of field goal attempts.

Georgia did not look dominant, but moved to 3-0 ahead of Week 4’s game against UAB.

Week 3 top 10 1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Florida State

4. Texas

5. Washington

6. USC

7. Ohio State

8. Utah

9. Notre Dame

10. Penn State — Dan Mullen (@CoachDanMullen) September 17, 2023

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire