Former Florida CB Jalen Kimber will also visit Texas A&M this week

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko is set to host a long list of experienced players from the transfer portal, including several defenders from the Florida Gators, such as linebacker Scooby Williams, cornerback Jaydon Hill, and now, according to 247Sports’ Matt Zenitz, Florida cornerback Jalen Kimber will join both players and visit College Station this week/weekend.

Kimber, who started his collegiate career at Georgia, transferred to Florida after the 2021 season, appearing in 24 games while accumulating 36 tackles (26 solo tackles), six pass deflections, and an interception in two seasons with the Gators.

As every Aggie fan already knows, A&M’s lack of cornerback depth has been an issue since the start of last season, and outside of landing former Kansas State CB Will Lee Jr. from the portal, more help is needed. After finishing 5-7, it’s unsurprising that Florida has endured attrition through the portal, but so have the likes of Georiga, Alabama, and nearly every other blue blood program.

Elko and his impressive new coaching staff, including cornerbacks coach Ishmail Aristide and wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins, could drastically impact the Aggies’ chances at completely rebuilding both the offense and defense heading into Elko’s inaugural 2024 season.

