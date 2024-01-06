Former five-star Wisconsin offensive tackle commits to a Big Ten rival

Former Wisconsin offensive tackle Nolan Rucci committed to Penn State earlier today. He had entered the transfer portal just two days ago, so no time was wasted in finding a new home.

Rucci was a five-star recruit in the class of 2021, ranked as the No. 17 player in the entire class, No. 5 offensive tackle and No. 1 recruit from the state of Pennsylvania. His older brother, Wisconsin tight end Hayden Rucci, recently opted out of the ReliaQuest Bowl to prepare for the 2024 NFL Draft.

He commits to a Penn State program where his father, Todd Rucci, played during the 1990s. The connection was an easy one to make, as Penn State was a top contender during his high school recruitment a few years ago.

The former top recruit finished his Wisconsin career without much on-field action, though did catch the Badgers’ game-winning touchdown at Illinois.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire