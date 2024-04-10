Former five-star recruit with Wisconsin connections to enter transfer portal

USC defensive lineman Bear Alexander plans to enter the transfer portal, according to a report from On3.

The former five-star recruit recorded 48 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in Alex Grinch’s defense in 2023. Grinch is now Wisconsin’s safeties coach after USC fired him midseason, giving the Badgers a connection to the highly touted lineman.

Alexander played his freshman season at Georgia before leaving for USC. The new school in 2024 will be his seventh in as many years dating back to high school.

The potential is undeniable. The Bradenton, Florida native was 247Sports’ No. 50 player in the class of 2022, No. 9 defensive lineman and No. 9 recruit from the state of Florida. But that potential has still yet to fully blossom on the field.

Wisconsin has a clear need at defensive line in the transfer portal for the spring window. The team is razor-thin at the position with only James Thompson Jr. and Curt Neal as experienced contributors there.

Yes, there is a red flag with Alexander’s history of finding a new school every year since high school began. But if Wisconsin can get the requisite buy-in, he could be an impactful addition.

