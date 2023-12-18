Former five-star QB Malachi Nelson enters the transfer portal

USC quarterback Malachi Nelson is entering the transfer portal after one season with the program, according to 247Sports’ Matt Zenitz.

Nelson signed with the program as a five-star recruit and the No. 12 overall prospect in the 2023 class. An Elite 11 finalist and an Under Armour All-American while at Los Alamitos, Nelson initially committed to Lincoln Riley when he was at Oklahoma and flipped his commitment to USC when Riley took the job.

The decision to enter the transfer portal comes on the heels of former Kansas State quarterback Will Howard’s visit to USC over the weekend.

Caleb Williams opted out of the Trojans’ Holiday Bowl matchup on Dec. 27. Redshirt sophomore Miller Moss is listed as the primary backup and was likely to start. With Nelson now unavailable, Moss is the only active scholarship quarterback in the bowl game.

Expect Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Clemson, Arizona, Florida State, Oregon State, Utah, Michigan and others to be in the mix for the former All-American.

USC Quarterback Malachi Nelson has entered the transfer portal, per @mzenitz pic.twitter.com/eHHwq9rvmo — PFF College (@PFF_College) December 18, 2023

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire