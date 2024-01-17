Former five-star OT Kadyn Proctor announces intentions to enter the transfer portal

The onslaught continues for Alabama football as former five-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor plans to enter the transfer portal. Proctor started all 14 games for the Crimson Tide in 2023 at left tackle, which is really quite impressive. So his departure still stings, despite having some freshman year troubles for the majority of the year. Although, as the year went on he seemed to find his groove and will certainly be playing on Sunday’s down the line.

Sources have indicated that Proctor was considering entering the portal even prior to Saban’s departure, but today he makes his plans official. Proctor was the No. 1 OT in the 2023 recruiting cycle and a the No. 5 player in the entire class. It is likely that Proctor will head back to the Midwest with Iowa and Ohio State shaping up as the front runners. Proctor was an Iowa commit all along before flipping to Alabama on National Signing Day.

With Latham going to the NFL draft and Seth McLaughlin transferring to Ohio State, it will more than likely be an entirely new offensive line in 2024. Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide have a lot of roster rebuilding to do as 25 players are currently in the portal or have left for it. When the spring portal window opens, I expect the Tide to make some moves.

