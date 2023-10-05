Former five-star linebacker Justin Flowe is a key player for Arizona vs USC

Former five-star recruit and California native Justin Flowe will be a huge key for the Arizona Wildcats this week. The Cats are gunning for the upset on Saturday against the Trojans. Slowing down the USC Trojans and their high powered offense is a goal which relies on Flowe’s defensive production.

Flowe, a former Oregon Duck, has been coming along slowly but surely in the past few games for the Wildcats.

The Upland High School product was a consensus five-star prospect, a top-11 player in the nation, the No. 1 inside linebacker, and the top high school defensive player in the state California by ESPN, Rivals, and 247Sports.

Flowe was named the 2019 Butkus Award high school winner and the 2019-20 All-USA High School Football Defensive Player of the Year by USA TODAY.

This season, Flowe has 29 total tackles, half of a tackle for loss, and one pass breakup. His athleticism will be needed to contain Caleb Williams and the Trojan offense on Saturday. The Wildcats will try to use Flowe’s Pac-12 knowledge base and translate it into a strong defensive performance.

Justin Flowe has a motor and a mentality like Vontaze Burfict. I really want to see this dude become the player I know he wants to be. pic.twitter.com/vUdNVjanyr — RJ Young (@RJ_Young) October 5, 2023

