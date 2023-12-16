Former five-star DB leaving Florida for Pac-12 program

Signing five-star safety Kamari Wilson was one of the early highlights of Billy Napier’s career at Florida, but the former IMG Academy standout will likely play his first meaningful minutes of college football for the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Wilson announced his decision to transfer to ASU on Saturday, Dec. 16. Many believed he’d end up with UCF after he publicly thanked the recruiting staff, but the post-visit praise didn’t lead to anything.

After playing just three games with the Gators in 2023, Wilson decided to silently redshirt, which became obvious after he disappeared from the depth chart. Wilson took to social media after entering the portal on Dec. 7, stating “(his) decision was not based on any external factors that might have been floated around.”

Wilson leaves Florida (16 games) with 40 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one pass deflection and one forced fumble.

Several players from Billy Napier’s transition class at Florida have hit the portal after two years in The Swamp. Quarterback Max Brown is headed to Charlotte, Caleb Douglas picked Texas Tech, Jonathan Odom is going to Eastern Michigan and Princely Umanmielen will stay in the SEC as a Rebel at Ole Miss.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire