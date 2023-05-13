Former first-round pick Shane Ray has a minicamp tryout with the Bills

The Buffalo Bills are hosting some of their first practices of the 2023 offseason via rookie minicamp over the weekend.

At the workouts, the team’s new draft picks and undrafted rookie signees will be in town. In addition, other rookies and vets without contracts will get a chance to tryout for the team.

Among those doing so with the Bills this weekend is Shane Ray.

Ray is a former first-round pick of the Denver Broncos at the 2015 NFL draft. The 29-year-old has most recently played in the CFL, but Ray has had big moments in the NFL.

He won a Super Bowl with the Broncos in 2016, forcing a fumble in the title game. Ray has also scored in the NFL, bringing in a touchdown after Von Miller forced a fumble.

Starting in 2017, wrist injuries derailed his career. Ray had his fifth-year option declined and he was with the Baltimore Ravens in 2019 but was cut at the end of training camp.

After sitting out of football for a few years, Ray spent 2021-2023 with the Toronto Argonauts in the CFL.

According to Broncos Wire, Ray has had workouts with teams already this offseason including the Kansas City Chiefs.

If Ray or any others on tryouts impress, they still have a long ways to go. At least get a contract to spend training camp with the team.

Other notable players with tryouts during minicamp include:

DT Taron Vincent (son of Troy Vincent)

LB James Patterson (University at Buffalo product)

LB Travin Howard

CB Antonie Brooks

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire