Former first-round pick Riley Reiff has free-agent visit with Jets

The New York Jets are looking into a veteran depth option along the offensive line.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Riley Reiff is having a free-agent visit with the team on Thursday.

A 10-year vet, Reiff was a former first-round pick of the Detroit Lions (23rd overall) in 2012.

Last season, Reiff appeared in 12 games, starting all of those, with the Cincinnati Bengals. Pro Football Focus graded Reiff a solid 67.3 overall mark for his efforts in 2021.

An ankle injury ended the 33-year-old’s season early in Cincy.

If Reiff signs in New York, he would bring a solid amount of experience to the team’s depth at tackle as Reiff has appeared in 147 games in his career, starting 139 of those.

Currently the Jets have George Fant and Mekhi Becton, the team’s 2020 first-round pick, starting on the edge.

After his rookie contract ended with the Lions, Reiff signed a big contract in free agency with the Minnesota Vikings. He spent 2017 to 2020 with the Vikes before his lone year with the Bengals.

