Former Ferrum coach Jack Turner takes reins of PV football program

May 30—GARDNER — Once a Panther, always a Panther? That may or may not be true in every given case.

What is absolutely true for new PikeView High School head football coach Jack Turner is that he was once a Panther, was once again a Panther and shall be a Panther again.

The PikeView Athletic Department recently presented Turner to the public this week, proudly showing off its new gridiron chief who boasts impressive college credentials.

Turner, a Ferrum College player alumnus, comes to Gardner from Ferrum College, where he served as the Panthers' head strength and conditioning coordinator and offensive line coach.

As a player at Ferrum, Turner played as a defensive lineman, setting a quarterback sack record that held up for 30 years.

He still holds the Ferrum College record for tackles as a defensive lineman.

Turner graduated from Ferrum in 1990 with degrees in History and Social Science, earning teaching licensure from Hollins in 1992 and obtaining Special Education certification from the University of Virginia in 1993.

He has abundant high school credentials.

Past high school football coaching assignments held by Turner includes stints at Chatham High School, Auburn High School, Pulaski County High School and Franklin County High School — all of which are VHSL affiliated programs in Virginia.

While at Pulaski County, Turner earned Region and WDBJ7 Coach of the Year honors.

While at Auburn High School Turner was named Conference Football Coach of the Year in 2013, 2014 and 2015.