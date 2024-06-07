Former Ferrum assistant named Patrick & Henry CC head basketball coach

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Patrick & Henry Community College announced they have named former assistant Ferrum College basketball coach Dan Milloy as the program’s new head men’s basketball coach.

“I am extremely thankful and excited to be joining the P & H ‘PHamily’ and continue the Patriot way,” said Milloy. “It’s time to get to work! Go Pats!”

During his tenure with the Panthers, Milloy played a major role in improving the team’s record and helping them win in the ODAC Tournament during his first season. During his second year, Ferrum made another jump, and their record improved to 16-11 with wins over top 25 opponents, a playoff victory, and multiple votes in the DIII National poll.

Milloy also helped develop Ferrum players Shone Hicks, Calvin Washington and Jikari Johnson, who were all named to Second Team All-ODAC.

“We are excited about the future and continued success of Patriot Men’s Basketball as we welcome Dan Milloy Patrick & Henry PHamily,” said Assistant Vice President of Student Engagement and Athletic Director, Brian Henderson. “After a thorough and timely review of each candidate, Coach Milloy stood out as the right person to lead our men’s basketball program on and off the court.”

