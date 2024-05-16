Former FDU basketball star Ansley Almonor transferring to Kentucky

The latest sign of just how much the college basketball landscape has changed in the transfer portal era: FDU basketball star Ansley Almonor will play his senior season at the University of Kentucky.

The 6-foot-7 forward, who played high school ball at St. Joseph Regional High School in Montvale, capitalized on his versatility, 3-point acumen and high-profile success with the Knights in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Rather than fill out his roster with unproven freshmen, recently hired Kentucky coach Mark Pope sought an experienced sharpshooter. That led him to Almonor, who shot 38.5 percent from deep over three years with FDU. As a junior this past season he averaged 16.4 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting .394 on triples and .820 at the free-throw line. That earned him first-team All-Northeast Conference honors.

Ansley Almonor (with ball) is shown during Fairleigh Dickinson University basketball practice with Jacob Warren, in Teaneck, Thursday, October 19, 2023

Pope’s interest in Almonor makes sense considering the 3-point heavy, somewhat positionless offense he ran as the head coach at BYU.

For Kentucky fans wondering how his game will translate under the bright lights of Lexington, Almonor’s moment on the big stage was telling. In the 2023 NCAA Tournament he posted 23 points and 8 rebounds while shooting 5-of-8 from 3-point range in a First Four win over Texas Southern. Then played a key role in the 16th-seeded Knights’ shocking takedown of top-seeded Purdue. Although he scored just one point in 25 minutes, he spearheaded the defense against National Player of the Year Zach Edey, making it hard for Purdue’s guards to feed the post.

Although Almonor was giving up nine inches in the matchup, Edey wound up taking just 11 shots as Purdue's guards settled for missed jumpers instead, opening the door for the historic upset.

If anything, the transition to the trappings of life off the court at Kentucky will be more jarring for Almonor. During the 2022-23 season, FDU watched film in a cinderblock shower room. It was the only place on campus they could gather in privacy. The film projector sat atop a box that rested on a Gatorade bucket, surrounded by stools.

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights guard Joe Munden Jr. (1) and forward Ansley Almonor (5) celebrate their 63-58 win over the No. 1 seed Purdue Boilermakers during the first round of the NCAA Tournament

And this past February FDU got stuck in an elevator at Long Island University for 15 minutes prior to its game there. After the harrowing experience Almonor posted 19 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 blocks over 39 minutes as the Knights prevailed by two.

Suffice it to say Almonor is no prima donna. That’s undoubtedly another bonus for a coach looking to build a culture from scratch.

