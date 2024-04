Former FCS slugger named TSWA Player of the Week

Apr. 13—Trevecca first baseman Sydney McCormick was named softball Player of the Week by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association on Wednesday.

The former Friendship Christian slugger, a Watertown native, hit .545 (6-for-11) on the week with a double and two home runs.

She drove in five and scored four runs.

She ended the week with a 1.182 slugging percentage and a .615 on-base mark.