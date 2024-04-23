Former FAU commit Lorenzo Cason follows coach Dusty May to Michigan basketball

Another day, another player joining the Michigan basketball program via the transfer portal.

The Wolverines announced Tuesday morning that former Florida Atlantic signee Lorenzo Cason — who de-committed from FAU a few weeks after Dusty May was announced as Michigan's head coach — would follow May to Ann Arbor.

Cason, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound guard from Lakeland, Florida. previously took a visit to Florida earlier this month, according to his 247Sports recruiting profile. He also took an official to Michigan last Monday, which appeared to be more than enough to get his commitment.

Cason played at Victory Christian High School and is a three-star prospect according to 247Sports and held offers from programs like Seton Hall, Indiana State and Saint Louis. He is rated the No. 35 combo guard in the country and No. 22 player in the state of Florida but does not have an official composite ranking on the site.

Tuesday's commitment officially gives the U-M basketball program three incoming freshmen as Cason joins three-star prospect and Michigan Mr. Basketball Durral "Phat Phat" Brooks and Justin Pippen (son of Scottie Pippen), who inked his commitment officially on Monday.

All County Basketball - Victory Christian Academy - Lorenzo Cason in Lakeland Fl. Monday April 1, 2024. Ernst Peters/The Ledger

The Wolverines have also secured five transfer portal commitments in the May era, all of which have been announced since last Friday: first-team All-Ivy League sophomore center Danny Wolf (Yale), sophomore shooting guard Roddy Gayle Jr. (Ohio State), freshman wing Sam Walters (Alabama), sophomore point guard Tre Donaldson (Auburn) and graduate transfer shooting guard Rubin Jones (North Texas).

The only scholarship holdovers from the 2023-24 team that finished 8-24 overall and 3-17 in Big Ten play will be Will Tschetter and George Washington III. The Wolverines have three scholarships remaining for the 2024-25 roster.

