Former FAU center receives two crystal balls in favor of Michigan basketball

Michigan basketball is in the midst of a near-total overhaul after dismissing former head coach Juwan Howard following an 8-24 (3-17) season that saw the Wolverines finish last in the Big Ten. Michigan also recently lost a pair of high-level starters to the transfer portal in center Tarris Reed Jr. and point guard Dug McDaniel. Needless to say, next year’s squad will look a lot different.

The changes started at the top with Michigan hiring former FAU coach Dusty May to be the head coach. May recently led the Owls to a Final Four appearance and made the tournament in 2024 but failed to replicate their previous run. Since May’s departure from FAU a couple of prominent Owl players entered the portal, and Michigan is hoping they decide to take their talents north.

Notably, 7-foot-1 center Vladislav Goldin has recently gained two crystal ball predictions in favor of Michigan from 247Sports. Goldin, who originally hails from Russia, averaged 15.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and shot over 67% from the field last season. Given the Reed transfer, Michigan is now lacking a proven center on the roster, and Goldin would add both an element of rebounding and scoring to the lineup. Goldin holds a 247Sports transfer grade of .9400 and is listed as the 24th-best option in the portal.

The other attractive Owl in the portal is guard Johnell Davis. Davis averaged just over 18 points and six rebounds for the Owls last year and could be a true number-one scoring option for the Wolverines should he opt to follow his coach to Ann Arbor. Davis holds a 247Sports transfer grade of .9700 and is listed as the second-highest-rated player currently in the portal. Davis is also originally from Gary, Indiana so the midwest is no new experience.

There is still a lot up in the air with Michigan basketball. There could be more entries from the Wolverines, May might decide to go in another direction with his roster, no one knows. For now, it looks like Michigan is in a good place with Goldin and working hard to land Davis.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire