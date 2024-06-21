Former Farragut players to compete in 2024 College World Series Finals

No. 1 overall seed Tennessee (58-12, 22-8 SEC) will play No. 3 overall seed Texas A&M (52-13, 19-11 SEC) in the finals of the College World Series.

The best-of-three championship series begins Saturday at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska. First pitch for game No. 1 is slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT and the series will be televised by ESPN.

Both the Vols and Aggies are seeking their first national championship and both have student-athletes from Farragut High School in Farragut, Tennessee.

Tennessee’s Cal Stark and Texas A&M’s Jett Johnston both played at Farragut under head coach Matt Buckner, who recently retired after guiding the Admirals to a third consecutive TSSAA Class 4A state championship in May.

Both Stark, a senior catcher for the Vols, and Johnston, a freshman utility player for the Aggies, won state titles at Farragut.

Stark played for the Admirals’ 2019 Class 3A state championship team, while Johnston was a starting third baseman when Farragut won consecutive state titles from 2022-23.

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire