Former Falcons WR Mohamed Sanu released by the Patriots

It’s not often one can say they got the better of New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick in anything football related. But that’s what happened when the Atlanta Falcons traded wide receiver Mohamed Sanu to the Patriots in exchange for a second-round pick midway through the 2020 season.
On Wednesday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Patriots had released Sanu.
Source: The #Patriots are releasing veteran WR Mohamed Sanu. A surprise.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 2, 2020
Sanu,