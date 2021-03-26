Former Falcons WR/KR Brandon Powell to sign with Buffalo Bills

Matt Urben
·1 min read
Another member of last year’s Atlanta Falcons team has left via free agency. As reported on Friday by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, former Falcons wide receiver/kick returner Brandon Powell has signed a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills.

Powell, 25, played in 15 games last season for Atlanta, returning 17 punts for 152 yards (8.9 yards per return) and 17 kicks for 343 yards (20.2 yards per return), while catching his first two career touchdown passes.

Buffalo looks to be a rapidly-improving AFC powerhouse, and Powell gives the team a capable returner with game-breaking speed. Meanwhile, Atlanta has wide receiver Chris Rowland, who should complete for the starting kick return duties. Don’t rule out a cost-effective free agent, either.

