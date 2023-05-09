Former Falcons WR interested in returning to Atlanta

For the last two decades, the Atlanta Falcons have been blessed when it comes to offensive pass-catchers. Tony Gonzalez, Julio Jones, Roddy White and Kyle Pitts are just a few of the names that come to mind when you think of the team’s top playmakers.

One name that doesn’t get mentioned nearly enough, despite his play on the field, is wide receiver Mohamed Sanu. The man nicknamed “12 Gauge” due to his ability to run a wildcat style offense and surprise opposing defenses with his arm, is currently a free agent.

Could a reunion be in store for the former Falcons wideout? It sounds like Sanu is open to the idea. After a fan suggested he return to Atlanta, Sanu responded that he “couldn’t agree more.”

Couldn’t agree more — Mohamed Sanu Sr. (@Mo_12_Sanu) May 8, 2023

Sanu signed with the Falcons as a free agent in 2016. He would go on to become one of the team’s most reliable targets over the next four seasons, racking up 225 catches for 2,507 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns before being traded to the Patriots in 2019.

The 33-year-old doubled down on Twitter, saying he was “here for it” in response to another tweet.

Sanu did not play in 2022 and he’s bounced around since being traded away in 2019. Still, the Falcons aren’t exactly strong at the wide receiver position, so it wouldn’t hurt to kick the tires on the veteran playmaker.

