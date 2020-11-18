Former Falcons DE Takk McKinley claimed by 49ers

The Falcons waived defensive end Takk McKinley last week, and the former first-round pick was initially claimed by the Cincinnati Bengals. After failing a physical, though, McKinley landed back on waivers yesterday.

On Wednesday, the San Francisco 49ers claimed the former UCLA standout, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

49ers claimed former Falcons’ first-round draft pick Takk McKinley on waivers, per source. Bengals initially claimed McKinley, but he failed his physical, putting him back on waivers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 18, 2020

The 49ers have been devastated by injuries this season and aren’t currently in the playoff mix with a 4-6 record. Former Falcons offensive coordinator and current San Francisco head coach, Kyle Shanahan, was willing to give McKinley a shot.

Shanahan left after the team’s 2016 Super Bowl run, and McKinley arrived in Atlanta the following year, so there actually isn’t any overlap between the two.

The Falcons declined McKinley’s fifth-year option in the offseason. He will at least get the chance to audition for a new contract in 2021 with the 49ers or another team.

Related