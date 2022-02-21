Former Falcons safety Ricardo Allen retires after 8 NFL seasons

Bengals safety Ricardo Allen, who spent his first seven seasons in the NFL as a member of the Atlanta Falcons, signed with Cincinnati during the offseason and eventually helped the team reach its first Super Bowl since 1988.

Allen won’t return to the Bengals in 2022, however. The 30-year-old is officially retiring from the league after eight seasons.

“I am grateful for the time that I was able to strap on the helmet and go to war with my brothers,” wrote Allen over Instagram on Sunday before going on to thank Atlanta.

“To the Falcons organization, thank you for a great seven years.”

Allen, a fifth-round pick out of Purdue in 2014, played in 91 career games, including 77 in Atlanta. He finishes his career with 355 tackles (256 solo), 11 interceptions and 26 passed defended.

