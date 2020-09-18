Former Falcons RB Devonta Freeman visits the Eagles

The Falcons released Devonta Freeman in the offseason after five years in Atlanta, but the veteran is drawing some interest from teams in need of a running back.

On Friday, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that Freeman visited the Philadelphia Eagles.

#Eagles have Devonta Freeman in for a visit, according to the league transaction wire. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 18, 2020





Freeman has met with other teams including the Jacksonville Jaguars, but has yet to sign a contract for 2020. He could be waiting for the right situation as injuries take their toll around the league.

Since being drafted by the Falcons in 2014, Freeman has rushed for 3,974 yards and 32 touchdowns, with 2,015 receiving yards and 11 touchdown receptions.

