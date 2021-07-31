Former Falcons RB Devonta Freeman signs with the Saints

Former Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman had a workout with the NFC South-rival New Orleans Saints on Saturday and according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Freeman has now signed a one-year deal.

And this was quick: Former Falcons’ standout Devonta Freeman and the Saints now have reached agreement on a one-year deal, per his agent @DrewJRosenhaus. Freeman reunited with his former college teammate, Jameis Winston. https://t.co/jhg4BXjLLM — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 31, 2021

Freeman, 29, spent six seasons in Atlanta where he rushed for 3,972 yards and 32 touchdowns, while adding another 2,015 receiving yards on 257 catches with 11 touchdown receptions.

In 2020, the former Falcons running back joined the New York Giants, playing in five games and rushing for 172 yards and a touchdown.