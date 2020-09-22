Former Falcons RB Devonta Freeman to sign with Giants

Former Falcons running back Devonta Freeman will reportedly sign with the New York Giants and help the team replace injured starter Saquon Barkley, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

There you go. #Giants are landing FA RB Devonta Freeman, pending tests. And he’ll have more than enough opportunities to re-establish himself. https://t.co/nOkQCGLH4j — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 22, 2020





Barkley went down in Week 2 and will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL. New York currently has Dion Lewis in place as Barkley’s primary backup. Freeman will provide the Giants with some depth and still has some upside if he’s fully healthy.

Since being drafted by the Falcons in 2014, Freeman, 28, has rushed for 3,974 yards and 32 touchdowns, with 2,015 receiving yards and 11 touchdown receptions.

