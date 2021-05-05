Former Falcons RB Brian Hill signing with Titans

Deen Worley
·1 min read
After running back Brian Hill’s contract ran out at the end of the season, he was one of many Falcons players not retained by the team. Per The Sports and Entertainment Group, Hill’s agency and business team, he has signed an undisclosed deal with the Tennessee Titans.

Hill had a career-high 100 carries in 2020 and amassed nearly 500 yards on the ground. He shared time with both Todd Gurley and Ito Smith, but Atlanta has now moved on from all three running backs. His Falcons career totaled 198 carries and just under 1,000 yards in four seasons with the team.

Hill will be competing with Darrynton Evans and Jeremy McNichols for the No. 2 running back role behind Derrick Henry in Tennessee.

