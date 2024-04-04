Former Falcons LB Mykal Walker reunites with Dan Quinn in Washington

Former Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker is reuniting with head coach Dan Quinn, signing a contract with the Washington Commanders on Wednesday. Quinn was still the head coach in Atlanta when Walker was drafted back in 2020,

The Falcons fired Quinn five games into Walker’s rookie season after the team started 0-5. The 26-year-old linebacker served as a backup from 2020-2021 before starting 12 games for the team in 2022. Atlanta released Walker during training camp the following year.

Walker bounced around a bit before catching on with the Steelers midway through the 2023 season. The former Fresno State standout has appeared in 57 games with 25 career starts. Walker has 220 tackles (125 solo), four interceptions and one sack over his four years in the NFL.

The Commanders also signed former Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota in free agency. Mariota is set to be the first QB ever to wear the No. 0 uniform.

