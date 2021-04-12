Former Falcons GM gives insight into team’s draft process

Former Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff was let go in 2020 after a 13-year stretch running things in Atlanta. There were highs and lows during his tenure, but Dimitroff definitely had more success building through the draft as opposed to free agency. In fact, his inability to find quality free agents was arguably his downfall as GM.

Last Friday, Dimitroff went on the Rich Eisen Show to give insight into the team’s thought process regarding the No. 4 overall pick. While many believe the decision will be left up to Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith, Dimitroff stated that a number of people are in the Falcons draft room discussing the pick, including president Rich McKay.

“There’s no question in my mind, I’m sure it hasn’t changed,” said Dimitroff. “Rich is [Arthur Blank’s] confidant and he’s Arthur’s [Blank] designee. He’s an important part within that organization and he’s working along side of the GM and head coach.”

Dimitroff later added that, while he doesn’t know if Blank has given his insight on the player he wants the team to choose, he isn’t going to override the general consensus in the room. The former Falcons general manager then said he 100 percent believes the team will draft a quarterback.

“I think at the outset of this year, I thought they were going to 100 percent go quarterback. I just really believe that it would’ve been the perfect transition to have a young quarterback and come in there and continue to learn from someone like Matt Ryan, who I have a great deal of respect for,” said Dimitroff.

But even after restructuring Ryan’s contract, Dimitroff still feels the team should consider taking a quarterback with the No. 4 pick, adding that drafting Kyle Pitts wouldn’t necessarily elevate the offense as much as many believe.

“I say this humbly, but I think there’s still a lot of firepower on that offense and to add another receiver, or something in that vein, I don’t know necessarily if that is the most useful,” Dimitroff stated.

Listen to a small snippet of the interview below, via the Rich Eisen Show’s Twitter account and click here for the full video.

#ICYMI: We talked to former #Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff on Friday and he told us it's time for his former team to "seriously consider" doing this heading into 2021:#NFL #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/h8XOvIuaPb — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) April 12, 2021

