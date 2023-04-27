Former Falcons coach Mike Smith doesn’t believe 2023 NFL draft QB class is deep

Count Mike Smith as one who does not believe the 2023 NFL draft class has a deep quarterback class.

The former Atlanta Falcons coach from 2008-14 told OLBG that he had reservations as to the true depth of the quarterback talent in the 2023 draft.

“We won’t really know about this quarterback class until two or three years from now,” Smith said. “Is it a deep class? I don’t think so.”

Smith’s first year with the Falcons saw the organization take a first-round quarterback in Matt Ryan, who was the face of the franchise for the next 14 seasons.

“Quarterbacks are going to get over drafted,” said Smith. “This is not a great class from top to bottom and we’re talking about these guys going in the first five or six picks, which is amazing.”

The favorites in the draft class include Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Florida’s Anthony Richardson, and Kentucky’s Will Levis. Young is presumed to go No. 1 overall to the Carolina Panthers, and the punditry would prefer that the Houston Texans take Stroud with the very next selection, even though the AFC South club may explore all options with the No. 2 overall pick.

If the Texans were to land Stroud, he would be the favorite for Smith for what he was able to accomplish in the narrow loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Said Smith: “C.J. Stroud is my number one quarterback. He’s got great size, he’s only a two-year starter which concerns some people, but he’s most accurate quarterback in the draft and he doesn’t throw interceptions. He’s got a super strong arm and there’s a lot of upside with this kid because he’s 21 years old. He’s a pretty good scrambler, he creates, and he really did that in the semi-final game against the Bulldogs.”

The last time the Texans drafted a quarterback in Round 1 was in 2017.

More Latest Texans News!

LOOK: WR John Metchie participates in Texans voluntary workouts

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire