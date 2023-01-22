Former Falcons coach Dan Quinn interviews for Colts’ HC opening

The Dallas Cowboys defense has been one of the top units in the NFL ever since Dan Quinn took over as defensive coordinator in 2021.

Quinn, who led the Atlanta Falcons to the Super Bowl as head coach back in 2016, has become a popular candidate during this year’s hiring cycle.

The Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos each interviewed Quinn over the weekend for their head coaching vacancies. The Arizona Cardinals have also requested an interview with Quinn, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

The #Cardinals requested an interview with #Cowboys DC Dan Quinn for their head coaching job, per source. No interview is scheduled with Arizona as of now. Quinn interviewed virtually Friday with the #Colts and in-person with the #Broncos, who have him high on their list. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 21, 2023

Quinn, 52, was fired during his sixth season in Atlanta after the team got off to an 0-5 start. Former Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff was let go along with Quinn, which opened the door for Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith to eventually take over in 2021.

The Cowboys defense had a strong showing in their wild-card win over the Buccaneers and Quinn’s stock is back on the rise. He especially deserves credit in the development of star pass-rusher Micah Parsons.

If Quinn lands in Indianapolis, he’ll have a chance to reunite with former Falcons QB Matt Ryan.

