Former Falcon turned Jaguar Foyesade Oluokun speaks on new-look Atlanta offense

After spending his first four years with the Atlanta Falcons, Foyesade Oluokun looks poised to make big things happen for the Jacksonville Jaguars in his first season with his new team. As a steady presence in the middle of the defense, Oluokun has already secured himself a starting role and is looking to become a star for a Jacksonville team that is absolutely loaded on his side of the ball.

His return to Atlanta for joint practices was bittersweet for the fifth-year linebacker, but Oluokun came away with a unique perspective on his old team, which could serve the Jaguars well as they try to manage their first preseason win of 2022 tomorrow at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

He spoke to the media after yesterday’s session in Atlanta and told them about the new looks the Falcons showed his unit in practice and described the differences in their schemes as compared to last year.

“When I [left] in the offseason, I really [forgot] a lot, and I [relearned] it,” Oluokun explained. “They got the pistol now, they’ve got a running quarterback, that’s definitely different. Their boots, they have a triple-option look. A lot of it is different with the moving pocket stuff. The run scheme I think is pretty similar, but it’s how they get open now.”

The former Yale Bulldog is sure to have his own ideas about how the Jaguars might contain the Falcons on Saturday, but from his comments, it seems it’ll start with playing disciplined defense against quarterback runs. That should suit Oluokun’s skillset just fine, as his heady style of play at the linebacker position should be enough to mitigate any attempts at trickery by Atlanta’s offense.

As a starter, he may not get many snaps against his former team, but if his time spent talking to the media is any indication, he is hard at work finding solutions for anything the Falcons might throw at him.

