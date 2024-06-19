Former Fairview swimmer Emma Weber makes Olympic swimming cut

Jun. 18—Boulder native Emma Weber made waves on Monday night during the Olympic Trials' swimming competition, placing second in the 100-meter breaststroke to secure her spot at the Summer Games, which are set to begin on July 24.

Weber, who attended Fairview as a freshman before moving to Denver and attending Regis Jesuit, edged out the defending gold medalist in the event, Lydia Jacoby, to earn the silver and a trip to Paris. She trailed Lilly King by 0.67 seconds, clocking in at 1:06.10.

Weber may have only spent a few months with the Knights' program, but she left an indelible mark. She won the individual state title in the 100-yard breaststroke, securing a time of 1:02.04, which now doubles as the school record.

She later added a 200 individual medley state title while at Regis, was a member of the U.S. Junior National Team, and won a bronze medal in the 50 breast at the 2021 World Cup. Weber currently competes for the University of Virginia, where she's earned All-American marks in the 100 breast and 200 breast.

Weber will compete in the 200 breast on Wednesday morning. Fellow Fairview alum Morgan Lukinac competed in the 100 freestyle on Tuesday, finished 51st with a time of 56.54 seconds. She'll test out her luck in the 50 free on Saturday.