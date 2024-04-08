Former factory to become huge new Nottingham fanzone

Notts County have been given permission to turn a disused factory into a matchday fanzone.

The club want to convert a building adjacent to its Meadow Lane ground into a venue with a big screen, bar area and street food vendors.

Nottingham City Council approved a planning application for the scheme on Friday.

The Magpies said they hoped to be able to open the venue this summer in time for the European Championships.

The venue, in Iremonger Road, will be called The Nest and will have space to accommodate 1,500 fans, the club said.

In documents submitted to the city council, agents for Notts County said the plan would bring back into use a building which has been empty since January 2023.

It said the fanzone could potentially create 38 jobs - 24 of them being part-time serving and hosting staff.

The League Two club said the venue will also provide a space for its charitable arm, Notts County Foundation, to stage community events throughout the year.

Notts County chief executive Joe Palmer, who previously described the venue as one that would be like Wembley's Boxpark, said: " For Notts fans, the matchday experience will be revolutionised.

"Our growing fanbase deserve far more in terms of food, beverage and pre/post-match entertainment - and they can now look forward to having one of the very best provisions in English football from the start of the 2024-25 season.

"Supporters will be able to watch the early and late Premier League kick-offs, sample delicious street food from a top-class rotation of vendors and quickly buy refreshments from a large bar - all within an incredibly short walk of the turnstiles.

"On non-matchdays, the possibilities are endless with the space lending itself perfectly to a variety of events including beer and food festivals, comedy, film screenings, e-sports and much more."

Notts County wants to create a venue similar to Boxpark near Wembly stadium [PA Media]

