Former ETSU women’s assistant coach leaves for Tulane

Johnson City, TN — The last of the Simon Harris hires at ETSU Joe Silvestri who served as interim head coach when Brenda Mock-Brown had to miss a game last season has moved on to the University of Tulane where he’ll be an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator.

Silvestri joins fellow coaches Jackie alexander and Alyssa Sweeney to leave the program.

