Former ETSU RB Jacob Saylor is leading the UFL in rushing

(WJHL) — Former ETSU running back Jacob Salyors didn’t hear his name in the NFL draft last season, so he landed in the United Football League where he’s trying to prove he deserves another shot.

Saylors, who plays for the St. Louis Battlehawks, currently leads the UFL in rushing with 172 yards this season.

With the Bucs, he had an outstanding career finishing with 3,861 yards and 33 touchdowns on the ground.

He knows his window of making the NFL is still open so that’s why he’s attacking the UFL with a chip on his shoulder.

“You can call it chip on the shoulder. You can call or, you know, just have to be able to have a platform now to express my ability on the field, you know, is all of those things. And I think each game kind of does bring so much excitement back to me, you know, just excitement for the next week and just to go out there and do better than I did last year and try to make a big, even bigger impact for the team, you know, to get the victory.”

Saylors had a brief NFL stint with the Cincinnati Bengals this past preseason and he also spent some time on the Atlanta Falcons practice squad.

