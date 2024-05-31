Former ETSU linebacker excited for Bucs’ future under Lamb

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Friday marks exactly three months until ETSU football will take the field to open up the 2024 campaign.

It will be the first season-opener under new head coach Tre Lamb.

Since his hiring in late November, Lamb has promised to build a blue-collar brand in Johnson City – one that attracts some of the top student-athletes in the area.

“It is important that we create a culture that retains players and builds relationships with them,” Lamb told reporters during his formal introduction last winter.

He’s also proven he’s serious about building that relationship with former players, as well. One of those formers players is Johnson City resident and business owner, Derek Fudge (1995-99). Earlier this week, Fudge explained his excitement to see Lamb lead a new era of Buccaneer football.

“Tre Lamb has contacted me several times,” Fudge said. “We’ve met up – (he’s) full of energy. I’ve watched a few practices and it seems to be back on the right track. So, you know, time will tell when August hits. Go Bucs – and I’m a big supporter.”

ETSU will open up the season at Appalachian State on August 31.

