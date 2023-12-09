Former Etowah football standout Carnell 'Cadillac' Williams reminisces on 1999 state title

TUSCALOOSA — Carnell "Cadillac" Williams has done a lot in his career — start at Auburn, get drafted into the NFL and win Rookie of the Year in 2005 — but there is one thing that sits at the top of all those accomplishments.

One accomplishment Williams cherishes most is when he helped lead Etowah high football to the 1999 Class 5A state title, earning MVP honors in the game. Etowah would go a perfect 14-0 that year behind 2,620 yards and 38 touchdowns by Williams, earning him All-State honors. Williams took time during the 2023 Class 6A title game on Friday to talk with the Gadsden Times about winning state all those years ago and where it ranks.

"Honestly, top of the list," Williams said. "That I had an opportunity in 1999, being in the Etowah County community, those players that grew up playing peewee football and we had a chance to win a championship, that's something nobody can ever take away from us. That ranks right in the top of all my accomplishments that I ever had."

Williams would go on to win Mr. Football in his senior year before making a name for himself at Auburn. There he ran for 3,831 yards and 80 touchdowns before being picked fifth by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2005 NFL Draft. He would win Rookie of the Year after the only 1,000 yard season of his pro career. He would play seven years in the NFL, running for 4,047 yards.

He would get into coaching and it led him back to the Plains in 2019 as the running backs coach. In 2022, he would take over as the interim coach, going 2-2 before moving back to associate head coach and RB coach in the 2023 season.

Even after many years away, Williams still credits the foundation that Etowah and the county gave him.

"It means a lot, there's a lot of good people there who poured into my life. That I'd be forever indebted to. I would not have the success and be where I am today without that community," Williams said.

Maxwell Donaldson covers high school sports and Jacksonville State athletics for the Gadsden Times. Find him on Twitter/X @_Max_Donaldson and contact him atMDonaldson@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Former Etowah football standout Carnell Williams discusses 1999 state title