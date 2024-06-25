Former England midfielder raises concern about Luke Shaw at Euro 2024

Gareth Southgate is running a risk after taking Luke Shaw to Euro 2024 as part of his England squad.

The Manchester United left-back missed England’s first two matches and Southgate has confirmed that he will sit out tonight’s game against Slovenia, despite returning to group training on Monday morning.

Ahead of their final group game against Slovenia, Southgate said: “Luke’s the only one that’s not really available. He’ll possibly change with the team tomorrow but he’s not quite ready to be involved in the game.”

It was a controversial decision to bring Shaw to Germany this summer, with the defender not featuring in a competitive game of football since February when he sustained a hamstring injury while playing for United.

Southgate relying on Shaw as his only recognised left-back shows his faith in the United star – but with a dodgy track record for injuries, it looks like a foolish choice.

Shaw risks another injury if he is rushed back

Southgate didn’t bring Shaw to the European Championship to sit out matches, and he could be planning to play him in the knockout rounds.

The last thing United need is Shaw to pick up a fresh injury setback before pre-season.

Former England international Carlton Palmer took to X last night to warn Southgate against throwing players straight into match action after returning to fitness.

Palmer believes bringing Shaw over Crystal Palace’s Tyrick Mitchell was a mistake.

In response to a tweet regarding Shaw from respected journalist Henry Winter, Palmer wrote: “Not played since February, a huge gamble, take the left back from Crystal Palace.

“You telling me you are going to play him in the knock out stages and he will be up to speed. No chance he will break down again.”

Not played since February,a huge gamble take the left back from Crystal Palace .you telling me you you are going to play him in the knock out stages and he will be up to speed .no chance he will break down again — Carlton Palmer (@CarltonPalmer) June 24, 2024

Shaw should be getting the summer off in hope of having a fresh start in 2024/25.

It raises further questions about Shaw and whether United can rely on him next season.

