Former England forward Duggan to leave Everton

Duggan joined Everton as a 16-year-old in the 2007-08 season [Getty Images]

Toni Duggan will leave Everton when her contract expires at the end of the month, the club has announced.

Duggan, 32, has had two spells with the club, winning the FA Cup in 2010, while she also has 79 caps for England.

She was part of the England side that finished third in the 2015 Women's World Cup, beating Germany in the third-place play-off.

The forward has also played for Manchester City, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

Alan McTavish, Everton Women's chief executive officer, said: "Everyone at Everton thanks Toni for her service and commitment to the club.

“From breaking into the senior team as a 16-year-old to winning the FA Cup, she can be very proud of her contribution to Everton."

After an initial spell from 2007-13, Duggan rejoined Everton in 2021 and appeared in all but one of the club's fixtures that season.

She gave birth to daughter Luella in March 2023.