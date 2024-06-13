Former England defender Banks dies, aged 94

Tommy Banks won six England caps and the 1958 FA Cup with Bolton [Rex Features]

Tommy Banks, believed to be the England's oldest living former international, has died at the age of 94.

Banks, who won six caps, made his international debut for the Three Lions against the Soviet Union in Moscow in May 1958.

He was also part of Walter Winterbottom's squad for the 1958 World Cup in Sweden.

Banks played 255 times for Bolton Wanderers in his club career and he played at left-back in the team that beat Manchester United 2-0 in the 1958 FA Cup final.

After leaving Bolton, he played non-league football for Altrincham and then for Bangor City in Wales.

Following his retirement, Banks returned to live in his hometown of Farnworth and he was diagnosed with dementia in 2022.

Bolton said in a statement on the club’s website: "The thoughts and condolences of everyone at Bolton Wanderers are with Tommy's family and friends.

"As a mark of respect, the club will lower the flags outside the Toughsheet Community Stadium to half-mast from tomorrow morning (Friday, 14 June). Arrangements for Tommy’s funeral will be communicated in due course."